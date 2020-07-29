BJP open to alliance with Sena in ‘larger interest’ of state: Chandrakant Patil

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil (File) Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil (File)

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday said the party was open to an alliance with Shiv Sena to form the government “if such a situation arises in the larger interest” of Maharashtra. BJP and Shiv Sena have always shared a common ideology of Hindutva, he said.

Patil’s statement came a day after national BJP president J P Nadda, who while addressing the party’s state executive meet, urged the state BJP to go solo in the next elections and return to power with absolute majority.

Patil, however, maintained even if the BJP tied up with Sena to form the government in the state, it would contest elections alone. There will be no pre-poll alliance, he said. “If Sena president Uddhav Thackeray were to talk to central BJP leaders… And if there are instructions from central leaders, the Sena and BJP can come together to form the government. It will be for the state’s interest,” he further said.

“But the BJP was not going to take the initiative for government formation. If the Sena approaches, we will reciprocate,” Patil said.

Fadnavis plays down remarks

Former CM and Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday played down state BJP president Chandrakant Patil’s remarks. Speaking to the media outside Vidhan Bhawan in Mumbai, Fadnavis said, “Patil’s statement was in response to a question. But at the moment there is neither any proposal from the Shiv Sena nor have we sent them any proposal for an alliance to form the government. The BJP is in opposition and accordingly will do its work.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd