BJP on United Opposition rally: ‘We are not threatened, who is Mahagathbandhan’s PM face?

Terming Mamata Banerjee’s United Opposition rally in Kolkata as ‘political opportunism’, BJP leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy Saturday said their party isnt threatened by this ‘Mahagathbandhan’. Calling the meeting ‘a rally of conflict’, Rudy taunted asking: “Who is Mahagathbandhan PM’s face?” The minister was addressing a press conference at the party’s headquarter in New Delhi.

Attacking BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha for being present at the United Opposition rally, Rudy said the BJP will take cognisance of it. “They make it a point to be present at the whip so that they don’t lose their membership. At the same time, they are so opportunistic that they want to climb the stage and be present at a conclave. BJP will take cognisance of it,” ANI quoted Rudy as saying.

“Some people are intelligent in a different way. Some people want to carry stamp of BJP for the facilities that come as a MP,” added Rudy.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday rolled out the red carpet for opposition leaders to take on the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, which was attended by several leaders from different political parties. The leaders include former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha and Arun Shourie; three present chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Chandrababu Naidu and H D Kumaraswamy; former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Akhilesh Yadav and Gegong Apang; and Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Abhishek Manu Singhvi.