BJP on J&K Reorganisation Bill: ‘You imposed Emergency first, then told Cabinet’

The BJP on Tuesday countered the Opposition’s criticism of “hurrying up” the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019 by reminding the Congress about the imposition of Emergency.

Advertising

“I remember a very famous cartoon when Emergency was imposed. The honourable President was having a bath and he said ‘at least spare me to take my bath, don’t bring ordinance at this moment’ (in the cartoon). We didn’t do anything like that. You imposed Emergency at first, then told the Cabinet,” Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, participating in the debate on removing Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and bifurcation of the state.

Read | Jammu and Kashmir loses special status, to become a Union Territory: A timeline

“We will give a roadmap on how this step will be useful for Kashmir and how it can be used. But can we deny this fundamental fact that the abuse of Article 370 had become a vested interest?” he added.

Advertising

Asserting that the BJP had the mandate to make this move, Prasad alleged that the families of the Abdullahs and Muftis were trying to prevent the Prevention of Corruption Bill in the state. According to the minister, 106 Bills that were implemented by the Centre could not be taken to J&K.

Explained: This is what has changed in Jammu and Kashmir

Parliament on Tuesday approved the resolution to scrap special status of J&K and a Bill for splitting the state into two Union Territories. The resolution was adopted by Lok Sabha and the Bill to create two UTs — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh — was passed by 351 votes in favour, 72 against and one abstention.

Celebrating the scrapping of special status for J&K as an ideological victory, BJP leaders credited both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for bringing to fruition a cause for which Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee died in a J&K jail in 1953.

Read | J&K is now free from shackles, new dawn and better tomorrow awaits: PM Modi

The BJP MPs blamed Jawaharlal Nehru for the situation in Kashmir, with Union Minister Jitendra Singh accusing Nehru of announcing unilateral ceasefire against Pakistan without taking his Cabinet into confidence. He accused him of violating the collective responsibility of the Cabinet by interfering in the functioning of his home minister Vallabhbhai Patel, and asserted that there would have been no Pakistan-occupied Kashmir if there was no ceasefire. Singh said the then J&K chief minister Sheikh Abdullah had described the constitutional provision as a “stumbling block” in the state’s development.

Jugal Kishore alleged that Nehru had “broken Kashmir”. “PoK will be taken, it’s our decision. Article 370 was imposed by Nehru on the demand of Sheikh Abdullah. Sardar Patel had opposed it,” he said, adding that Article 370 provided only “poverty, unemployment and misery” to people of Kashmir.

Read| Syama Prasad Mookerjee and the BJP’s ‘emotional connect’ with Kashmir

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi argued that scrapping special status of J&K would correct a historic blunder while ensuring development of the region. He wanted the Congress to support the Bill so they could correct the blunders.

BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal said it was clearly written that Article 370 was a temporary provision, but the country “waited for years for this to happen and the entire credit goes to the elected government”.

Advertising

Meanwhile, outside Parliament House, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said his ministry was working on a plan to develop educational and other basic infrastructure in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.