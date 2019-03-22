Two weeks after hack, BJP website now up but with just one page

More than two weeks after BJP’s website was hacked, it was restored on Friday but with just one static page, displaying the party’s first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections named on Thursday.

The website of the saffron party was under “maintenance” after it was hacked on March 5. Union Information and Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had admitted that the website was hacked but did not say if any data was lost.

Taking to Twitter, French security researcher, who goes by the name of Elliot Alderson, said, “After weeks of « maintenance » the @BJP4India website is back… Well, it’s not really the website, it’s just 1 static page.”

“That confirms what I said: following the hack, they lost everything and they did not have any backups,” he added.

The Congress had earlier offered to help its rival party “get back up”. Sharing the screen grab of the website’s homepage, the official handle of the Congress party had tweeted, “We realise you’ve been down for a long time now. If you need help getting back up, we’re happy to help.”

Aam Aadmi Party soon weighed in, accusing the Congress of helping the BJP like “it did in Delhi”. “Just like what you did in Delhi! This election wherever BJP is down, Congress will help it to get back up,” the official handle of the AAP tweeted, signing off with the hashtag #CongressHelpingBJP.