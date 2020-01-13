BJP claims TMC set its Asansol office ablaze, ruling party blames ‘saffron goons’

The make-shift office was gutted on Sunday night. (Photo: ANI) The make-shift office was gutted on Sunday night. (Photo: ANI)

A make-shift BJP office in West Bengal’s Paschim Burdwan district was gutted on Sunday night. Party leaders have claimed the TMC was behind the blaze.

The office was located in Salanpur area of Asansol. No one was present inside when it caught fire. According to the police, an investigation is on to ascertain the cause of the incident.

“As part of an initiative by Union minister and local MP Babul Supriyo, BJP workers distributed blankets to tribals in the area on Sunday morning. Following this, TMC activists set fire to our party office. Several other BJP offices in the area have been set ablaze in the past by the TMC. As the popularity of our party is on the rise, TMC is using these tactics to terrorise people,” BJP leader Abhijit Roy said.

Dismissing the allegations, Salanpur’s TMC MLA Bidhan Upadhyay said the incident was a result of a brawl between “goons” of the BJP.

“Lottery tickets were sold at the entrance of the BJP party office and goons affiliated to the saffron party would consume liquor there. This incident is a result of a brawl between them,” he said.

(with PTI inputs)

