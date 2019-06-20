BJP offered Rs 10 crore to JDS MLA, says Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has accused the Opposition BJP in the state of making a fresh bid to overthrow his JDS-Congress coalition government by trying to lure an unnamed JDS MLA with a Rs 10 crore offer to defect to the BJP.

“I was going to sleep the other night and one of our MLAs called me and said in a desperate voice that he had been offered Rs 10 crore to join the other side. He was told that the government would fall by the next evening and that Rs 10 crore would be dispatched to his home to invite him to join 10 others who had already defected,’’ Kumaraswamy said at a public event in Channapatna region from where he was elected to the Assembly last year.

Earlier this week, BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa said his party was not interested in toppling the coalition. “Our party leadership has asked us not to do anything to topple the government and to wait for it to collapse on its own. We will not do anything. We do not want to go to polls but will wait for the coalition to collapse on its own,’’ he said.

The BJP has 105 MLAs in the 224-member Assembly while the JDS-Congress coalition has 116 MLAs, apart from two Independents and a BSP MLA currently associated with the JDS.