BJP observes ‘black day’ against JDS-Congress coalition government

The BJP today observed a ‘black day’ against the Congress-JDS government headed by H D Kumaraswamy ahead of its swearing-in, and gave a call to the “sidelined” Congress leaders in the new coalition to join the saffron party. The BJP warned that it would hold a statewide ‘bandh’ if the new coalition government fails to fulfill its election promises.

Addressing the party workers who had gathered in large numbers to stage a demonstration near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Anand Rao Circle, BJP state chief B S Yeddyurappa condemned the coalition government as “an opportunistic alliance.”

“There is a farm loan of Rs 53,000 crore. You have said you will waive all the loans. Let us see whether you will actually waive all the farm loans. If you fail, we will observe a bandh all over the state,” he said.

The state BJP chief said the Congress should immediately distance itself from the JDS or else the dream of Congress-free India will be a reality soon. “Congress has lost its base in the state. With whom will the Congress go tomorrow? Will you go with Kumaraswamy?,” said Yeddyurappa. He also gave a call to Congress leaders, who felt offended for being sidelined in the new scheme of things in the coalition government, to join the BJP.

“Congress leaders must wake up. Those who felt cheated can come to BJP. If there is any party, which has faith in democracy, it is BJP. Let us build Karnataka as a model state. I flay this coalition government,” said Yeddyurappa.

Slamming the BJP for observing the “black day”, JDS leader Kumaraswamy said, “Having no concern for public is BJP’s style of functioning. Their politics revolved around misleading people by organising events like black day, some kind of Yatra and fomenting passions. You cannot expect anything better from them.”

Yeddyurappa had stepped down as Karnataka chief minister within three days of assuming office after failing to muster enough numbers, without facing the floor test on May 19.

The BJP had emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats in the assembly elections, with a fractured mandate.

With Yeddyurappa failing to take the floor test, the Congress and JD(S) claiming the support of 117 MLAs was invited to form the government by Governor Vajubhai Vala.

Former deputy chief minister R Ashok, MP Shobha Karandlaje and BJP leader Jaggesh also participated in the protest.

