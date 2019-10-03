BJP nominates Sudhanshu Trivedi to Arun Jaitley’s Rajya Sabha seat in UP

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Thursday nominated national party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi as its candidate for the bye-election for the Uttar Pradesh Rajya Sabha seat which fell vacant after former union minister Arun Jaitley’s demise on August 24.

Jaitley passed away at Delhi’s AIIMS on August 24 after battling multiple health issues for months. Jaitley, 66, was admitted to hospital on August 9 after he complained of palpitations and restlessness.

The party also named former Lok Sabha MP Satish Dubey for the Rajya Sabha seat from Bihar which was previously held by former Union Law Minister and senior Supreme Court advocate Ram Jethmalani. Jethmalani was elected to the upper house with the backing of Lalu Prasad Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The BJP is confident of winning the two bypolls as it has a formidable majority in both the states. The BJP is in coalition with the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and Ram Vilas Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) in Bihar.

Jethmalani passed away on the morning September 8, at his residence in New Delhi at the age of 95. Jethmalani served as law minister and as minister of Urban Development in former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Cabinet. He was also the chairman of the Bar Council of India.