Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

BJP-led Centre neglected Meghalaya, NE: Mamata

Banerjee promised a financial inclusion scheme under which a direct transfer of Rs 1,000 per month will be made to woman in every household of Meghalaya.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her visit, in Shillong, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. (PTI)
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that the BJP government at the Centre has neglected Meghalaya and other northeastern states.

Banerjee, addressing a TMC workers’ convention here, said her party wants to assist the people of Meghalaya to ensure that the state is ruled by sons of the soil.

“The central government has totally neglected Meghalaya as well as other northestern states. We will ensure that we bring change and the hill state prospers,” she said.

Banerjee also promised a financial inclusion scheme under which a direct transfer of Rs 1,000 per month will be made to woman in every household of Meghalaya.

“Women in Meghalaya have suffered enough. While the state government neglects them, we aim to empower them,” she said.

Assembly polls are due in Meghalaya early next year.

Earlier in the day, the Trinamool Congress supremo also distributed Rs 5 lakh each to next of kin of those killed in clashes along the Assam-Meghalaya border last month.

“Today, I met the families of the victims of the tragic Mukroh firing. It was my duty to stand by them in their time of grief. As a small act of assistance, I handed over ex gratia cheques of Rs 5 lakh to their kin,” she said.

First published on: 13-12-2022 at 03:45:04 pm
