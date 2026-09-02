On Srinagar streets, BJP and NC take on each other, Mehbooba calls it fixed match

While police stopped the protesters at Hari Singh High Street, ahead of the civil secretariat, a group of protesters reached the secretariat.

Written by: Bashaarat Masood
3 min readSrinagarUpdated: Sep 2, 2026 03:48 PM IST
Security tightened in Srinagar after BJP holds a protest in Srinagar against the Omar Abdullah government .Express photo by Shuaib MasoodiiSecurity tightened in Srinagar after BJP holds a protest in Srinagar against the Omar Abdullah government. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and National Conference workers took to the streets in Srinagar on Wednesday to protest against each other, prompting the police to cordon off the areas. Taking a dig at both the BJP and National Conference, former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti accused the police of having “facilitated” both protests.

The BJP had called for a ‘Secretariat Gherao’ to protest against the National Conference government over recruitment and power tariffs. The National Conference had announced a counter-protest outside the BJP’s offices in Jammu and Srinagar to demand “accountability for the promises made by the central government in Parliament and before the Supreme Court”.

Police cordoned off the secretariat, while NC workers were stopped from marching towards the BJP offices.

Story continues below this ad

On Wednesday morning, hundreds of BJP workers, led by the party’s J&K President Sat Sharma and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Sunil Sharma, assembled at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk and marched towards the civil secretariat.

While police stopped the protesters at Hari Singh High Street, ahead of the civil secretariat, a group of protesters reached the secretariat. BJP president Sharma called it a big protest against the “failure” of the National Conference government and thanked and congratulated all the BJP workers who participated in the protest.

Security tightened in Srinagar after BJP holds a protest in Srinagar against the Omar Abdullah government .Express photo by Shuaib Masoodii BJP holds a protest in Srinagar against the Omar Abdullah government. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

The National Conference assembled at Rajbagh for their counterprotest and tried to march towards the BJP office at Jawahar Nagar. However, police stopped the protesters, including Health Minister Sakina Itoo and several NC legislators.

The National Conference called the “BJP’s police”. “A tale of two protests. One, facilitated and allowed freely. The other, roughed up and restricted. Same administration, different attitude,” the National Conference posted on social media. “Nothing will deter us from fighting for the people of J&K. Not the BJP’s police. Nor their cowardice. Not their lies”.

Story continues below this ad

Wednesday’s protests were the first public face-off between the ruling National Conference and the main opposition party BJP.

Also Read | To counter protest against J&K government, Omar Abdullah’s party has a plan – gherao BJP offices

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called these protests a “fixed match”. ” The very same police that won’t allow PDP to step outside its office to hold a peaceful protest on public issues have facilitated both BJP and NC to protest against each other. This blatant double standard must be explained, who authorises these selective restrictions and why the law is being applied differently to different political parties.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Bashaarat Masood
Bashaarat Masood

Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and Kashmir, especially the conflict-ridden Kashmir valley, for two decades. Bashaarat joined The Indian Express after completing his Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University in Kashmir. He has been writing on politics, conflict and development. Bashaarat was awarded with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2012 for his stories on the Pathribal fake encounter. Expertise and Experience Two Decades of Frontline Reporting: Bashaarat has spent 20 years documenting the evolution of Kashmir, from high-intensity conflict and political shifts to socio-economic development. Award-Winning Investigative Journalism: He is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award (2012). This honor was bestowed for his reporting on the Pathribal fake encounter, a series of stories that highlighted his ability to handle sensitive human rights and security issues with investigative rigor. Specialized Beats: His authoritative coverage spans: Political Transitions: Tracking the shift from statehood to Union Territory, electoral dynamics, and the pulse of local governance. Security & Conflict: Providing nuanced reporting on counter-insurgency, civil liberties, and the impact of the conflict on the civilian population. Development: Documenting the infrastructure, healthcare, and educational landscape within the Valley. Academic Background: He holds a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University of Kashmir, providing him with a localized academic and professional foundation that is rare in regional reporting. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 02: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments