On Srinagar streets, BJP and NC take on each other, Mehbooba calls it fixed match

Security tightened in Srinagar after BJP holds a protest in Srinagar against the Omar Abdullah government. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and National Conference workers took to the streets in Srinagar on Wednesday to protest against each other, prompting the police to cordon off the areas. Taking a dig at both the BJP and National Conference, former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti accused the police of having “facilitated” both protests.

The BJP had called for a ‘Secretariat Gherao’ to protest against the National Conference government over recruitment and power tariffs. The National Conference had announced a counter-protest outside the BJP’s offices in Jammu and Srinagar to demand “accountability for the promises made by the central government in Parliament and before the Supreme Court”.