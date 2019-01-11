BJP national meet from today, focus on Modi govt’s return

When BJP leaders met at Ramlila Maidan on January 18-19, 2014, the main agenda in the speeches was to overthrow the Congress-led UPA government. Five years later, on Friday, around 12,000 BJP leaders from across the country will meet at Ramlila Maidan to discuss how to bring back the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

The two-day national convention, beginning with the inaugural address of BJP chief Amit Shah and concluding with an address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is expected to lay out the final guidelines for the thousands of party leaders on the BJP’s campaign for Lok Sabha polls. There will be a political resolution and an economic resolution apart from a motion of thanks for the Prime Minister for his leadership in these four and a half years.

A highlight of the political resolution will be the BJP-led government’s achievements in the social sector, as the passage of the constitutional amendment providing 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections in the general category has boosted the party’s morale following poll defeats in the Hindi heartland. Initiatives like granting constitutional status to the OBC Commission and strengthening the law on atrocities against Dalits and tribals are also likely to be highlighted.

Pointing out that this will be the biggest assembly of party workers in recent times, head of BJP’s media cell Anil Baluni said the workers will get “clarity on the message” the party wants to communicate to voters.

“This is the first government that thought about forward castes in Independent India. So, this will be a major achievement for the party,” BJP national vice-president Prabhat Jha told The Indian Express.

Leaders said the Bill, which has been passed by both houses of Parliament and is expected to get the presidential nod soon, is expected to boost the party’s image among the upper caste support base that was dented due to the legislative intervention to strengthen the SC/ST Act.

“Even if it does not win extra votes, it would bring back our core voters who were miffed because of steps we have taken for Dalits,” said a party leader.

The BJP leadership believes that initiatives taken by the Modi government in different sectors have to be effectively communicated to people, for which it will use its organisation network. The BJP, over the past four years, has trained 1.5 million workers at various levels as part of its leadership training programme. “This makes the BJP the only political force in the country which has a trained political human resource, which will go a long way in strengthening democratic institutions and achieving result-oriented, disciplined and purposeful political engagement,” BJP general secretary P Muralidhar Rao said. “The trained workers will form the backbone of the party’s workforce and leadership reserve… Training is not just for ideology, but winning elections is also important.”

“The focus will be the election. Workers from different states will be explained the party’s strategies, handed materials. They will be given a detailed picture of achievements of the government before they go back to their constituencies,” Kailash Vijayvargiya, party general secretary, said.

The national convention will be attended by BJP national executive council members, national council members, all MPs, MLAs, MLCs, national office-bearers of all morchas among others.

Chouhan, Raman, Raje appointed BJP national V-Ps

New Delhi: Elevating former chief ministers to play a larger role in national politics, BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday appointed Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Raman Singh and Vasundhara Raje as its national vice-presidents. Chouhan was CM for 13 years in MP, Singh for 15 years in Chhattisgarh and Raje had two terms as Rajasthan CM. —ENS