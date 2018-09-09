BJP national executive meeting LIVE UPDATES: PM Narendra Modi to deliver valedictory speech on final day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP leaders Amit Shah and LK Advani at the event in the national capital on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP leaders Amit Shah and LK Advani at the event in the national capital on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the valedictory speech to conclude the two-day national executive meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party in New Delhi on Sunday. On the first day of the meeting yesterday, party chief Amit Shah hit out at the Opposition’s grand alliance and asserted that the “fragrance” of the BJP’s governance and the “charisma” of PM Modi would help the party return to power with an even bigger majority after the 2019 elections.

Calling the Opposition “disruptionist”, its grand alliance against the BJP an “eyewash” and accusing the Congress of indulging in “breaking India”, Shah asked senior party cadres from across the country to highlight the BJP government’s achievements in the last four years to counter the Opposition narrative.

The BJP’s national executive meet holds significance as it is being held in the run-up to Assembly polls in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the results of which will set the tone for the 2019 Lok Sabha election.