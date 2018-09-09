BJP national executive meeting LIVE UPDATES: PM Narendra Modi to deliver valedictory speech on final day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the valedictory speech to conclude the two-day national executive meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party in New Delhi on Sunday. On the first day of the meeting yesterday, party chief Amit Shah hit out at the Opposition’s grand alliance and asserted that the “fragrance” of the BJP’s governance and the “charisma” of PM Modi would help the party return to power with an even bigger majority after the 2019 elections.
Calling the Opposition “disruptionist”, its grand alliance against the BJP an “eyewash” and accusing the Congress of indulging in “breaking India”, Shah asked senior party cadres from across the country to highlight the BJP government’s achievements in the last four years to counter the Opposition narrative.
The BJP’s national executive meet holds significance as it is being held in the run-up to Assembly polls in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the results of which will set the tone for the 2019 Lok Sabha election.
Quoting Shah, Sitharaman had said, "Those who have been arrested, there are serious charges against them of procuring arms to destabilise the country, extending financial help to Naxalites and hatching a conspiracy for the assassination of the Prime Minister. But, the Opposition is shamelessly standing with those who worked against the nation,."
Yesterday, Shah came out in support of the Maharashtra police’s recent arrest of activists. “On the issue of Urban Naxals, the BJP president congratulated the Maharashtra government and the Maharashtra Chief Minister, who was sitting in the audience,” Sitharaman said.
Media reports suggest that BJP chief Amit Shah and Union Minister Rajnath Singh arrive at Ambedkar International Centre for the meeting.
The meeting comes against the backdrop of signs of unrest among upper castes, a core support base of the saffron party, over its push for pro-Dalit laws to woo the backward community. Groups claiming to represent the upper castes have been protesting the government's decision to restore the original and stringent provisions of a law on atrocities against Dalits and tribals, after the Supreme Court had relaxed those.
Senior BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman also took on the Opposition's grand alliance, saying, “The BJP president said that the mahagathbandhan is a dhakosla (eye-wash), bhranti (mirage) and based on falsehood. He reminded cadres that the party had, in 2014, won against each of the parties that were now attempting to form the mahagathbandhan and therefore, they should expose the falsehood of this coalition.”
On Saturday, Amit Shah repeatedly made references to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in his speech, indicating that the BJP may not be looking at advancing election dates. Speaking at the closed-door meeting, Shah asserted that the “fragrance” of the BJP’s governance and the “charisma” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi would help the party return to power with an even bigger majority after the 2019 elections.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat arrive for the national executive meeting.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to hold and conclude its two-day national executive meeting in the national capital today. Key party leaders from all states and Union territories, besides its national leadership, will be present at the meeting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to deliver the valedictory speech today. Follow our live blog for the latest updates.