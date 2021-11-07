BJP not centred around family, works for people: PM Modi at party’s executive meet

At the BJP’s national executive meeting on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the party is where it is today because it is not centred around any family but focuses on working for the welfare of the people. Modi further said that the party’s values firmly lie in fulfilling promises and working with dedication for the masses.

“The party has reached this position because it has always been associated with the common man. BJP is not centred around any family. Its values are ‘sewa, sankalp, samarpan’ (service, resolution and commitment),” PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said that PM Modi also asked BJP workers to act as a “bridge of faith” between the party and the common man. “In his address, Prime Minister Modiji gave a mantra to the party workers that they should become a bridge of faith between the common man and the party, while referring to the party’s history as it has always been associated with the issues close to the common man of the country,” Yadav said.

Chief ministers and BJP presidents of four poll-bound states — Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur — gave a presentation on upcoming Assembly elections at the meeting, Yadav told reporters. A similar presentation was given by BJP’s Punjab unit president, he said.

Referring to the welfare work done by BJP workers during the pandemic, Modi said the ruling party focused on serving the people. Talking about the presentations on poll-bound states, Modi expressed confidence that the party will “win the people’s trust as it has been moving forward by taking up issues close to the people”.

Modi also spoke about a new initiative of Kamal Pushap launched on the Namo App. for paying tributes to party workers who devoted their entire life to the party.

Moreover, the BJP set fresh targets for its expansion in states where it is yet to emerge as an alternative and in poll-bound states. The party said it will set up booth committees in all 10,40,000 polling booths, deploy panna pramukhs (voter list in-charges) in them and will institutionalise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat in every booth in the next six months.

Briefing the media about the inaugural session of the BJP’s national executive meeting being held for the first time post-Covid, Union Minister and senior party leader Dharmendra Pradhan said booth committees will be set up by December 25, page committees by April 6 next year, and institutionalisation of Mann Ki Baat at the booth level will be done by May 2022.

At the inaugural speech, party chief J P Nadda quoted his predecessor Amit Shah who had said that the party’s peak had not yet come and that the BJP has to expand its footprint in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Telangana.