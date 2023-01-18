BJP’s big meet ahead of 9 state polls, 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Here’s what happened

As the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) gears up for another round of Assembly elections and looks ahead at the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the party’s national executive meeting held on January 16 and 17 saw the party reaffirm its faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and extend the tenure of its national president J P Nadda. Take a look at what went down at the two-day meeting held in New Delhi.

BJP outreach

Charting out the BJP’s strategy for the upcoming polls, PM Modi in his speech to party workers said they should reach out to every section of society, including the marginalised and minority communities, “without electoral considerations”. A source present at the meeting told The Indian Express the PM asked party workers to “reach out to Pasmandas, Bohras, Muslim professionals and educated Muslims”, not for votes but “mainly to build confidence”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the BJP National Executive meeting.

A word of caution

PM Modi also cautioned party workers from making unnecessary remarks against films and personalities to grab headlines. A BJP office bearer, who was present at the meeting, said, “In his speech yesterday, the Prime Minister cautioned those who make statements to grab headlines. He told them that they should refrain from doing so.”

Extension for J P Nadda

The BJP national executive unanimously extended the term of party chief J P Nadda till June 2024. The extension came with a vote of confidence from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who said Nadda had “transformed the charismatic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi into a mandate for the BJP” and will ensure a “stronger mandate in 2024”.

Nadda’s biggest challenge in the coming months will be to extend the BJP’s winning streak in southern states. Sources in the party admitted that Telangana and retaining power in Karnataka would prove to be a tough task.

Nadda, on his part, asked party workers to ensure the BJP wins all the nine Assembly elections coming up this year.

Former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “He exhorted the party to be ready with full commitment to see that the BJP wins all nine states this year as a prelude to 2024. We should not lose a single state. The party workers have to tighten the belt and the party should not be defeated.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar at the BJP national executive meeting.

A new slogan: ‘Governance of saturation’

In its socio-economic resolution adopted during the meeting, the BJP said the policies and the initiatives taken by the Modi government have taken the country to “a politics of saturation and governance of saturation”. Explaining the slogan, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said it means the benefits of the government’s programmes reach “every common citizen irrespective of religion or caste or region.”

Opposition vs PM Modi

In another resolution adopted by the BJP, the party said the Opposition’s “negative campaign” to “damage the Prime Minister personally”, was “negated by the legal response” of the Supreme Court. “The intention of the Prime Minister has been cleared… Prime Minister Modi is seen as an incorruptible leader who works for the country,” said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

PM Narendra Modi at a roadshow in Delhi ahead of the BJP national executive meeting.

On Gujarat and Himachal Assembly elections

The political resolution adopted by the party noted the BJP’s win in Gujarat Assembly polls, where it turned “anti-incumbency into pro-incumbency”. It said the party had won most of the seats reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Gujarat. The resolution also stated that the results would have an “impact” on the upcoming elections.

Speaking about the BJP’s loss in Himachal Pradesh, Nadda, according to sources, said the party had failed to read the intensity of anti-incumbency in the state. Nadda added that the rebels ignored the party’s interests, a source said.

On BJP’s allies

The BJP faced turbulence with its allies last year. The party, however, maintained that it had not dropped any of its old partners. Asked if the BJP would re-align with its erstwhile allies, Ravi Shankar Prasad said: “The BJP has not dropped any of its allies. The Shiromani Akali Dal and Nitish Kumar (of JD-U) left us. Those who switched sides for greener political pastures will be taught lessons by the people.”

This year, the party is set to face its main rival, Congress, in four states — Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, and in Telangana, it’s looking to emerge as an alternative to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi. PM Modi’s popularity will also be on test in the Assembly elections in Tripura, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland.