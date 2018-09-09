BJP national executive meet: Who said what

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah during BJP National Executive Meeting. (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah during BJP National Executive Meeting. (PTI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is conducting its two-day executive meeting in New Delhi ahead of the crucial assembly election in several states and the upcoming 2019 general elections. The executive meeting has seen a host of statements from the top leadership of the party, talking about the achievements of the Modi government, attacking the opposition and pitching the idea of ‘New India’.

Here are top quotes from BJP Executive Meeting

Amit Shah, BJP president

“While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making India, the Congress is breaking India. Congress identifies itself with those who are keen to break up India,” Shah said in the closed-door meeting with top executives of the party. He added, “The fragrance of governance is spreading everywhere. In addition, we have the charisma of our leadership (Narendra Modi). This will help us in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.”

BJP President Amit Shah targetted the opposition during the meeting. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) BJP President Amit Shah targetted the opposition during the meeting. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Addressing the media, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman quoted the party president as saying that the mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) is a dhakosla (eye-wash), bhranti (mirage) and based on falsehood. He reminded cadres that the party had, in 2014, won against each of the parties that were now attempting to form the grand alliance and therefore, they should expose the falsehood of this coalition. “People are standing with grit and determination to support the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and the BJP. Our continued commitment and resolve for development will defeat the opposition’s attempts at spreading rumours and propaganda,” Shah told the BJP leadership.

Vijay Rupani, Gujarat CM

Vijay Rupani Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the respect to Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel which Congress failed to give. Speaking on the sidelines of the BJP National Executive meet, Rupani said that Congress always placed Sardar Patel behind Jawaharlal Nehru and therefore he never received the recognition he deserved on the world stage. “When PM Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat, he had announced to make the statue of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel which is now going to be completed. On October 31, the world’s biggest statue, ‘Statue of Unity’, will be unveiled on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel,” Rupani told reporters. The statue has been made with world-class facilities, he said.

Prakash Javadekar, HRD Minister

Addressing the media on the second day of the meet, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said, “The prime minister had promised a new India and after four years the country has progressed. New India will be successful, free from poverty, terrorism, corruption by 2022.” On terrorism, Javadekar, “Terrorist activities has decreased under the Narendra-Modi led government. We are focusing on PM’s concept of New India.”

We will win with an even bigger majority in 2019, said Javadekar. (Express Photo) We will win with an even bigger majority in 2019, said Javadekar. (Express Photo)

Targetting the opposition, Javadekar said, “The opposition has no agenda or policy, or strategy. They only believe in ‘Modi roko abhiyan (Stop Modi)’. The people of the country know them well. We will win with an even bigger majority in 2019.”

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Madhya Pradesh CM

Chouhan who is gearing up for the upcoming assembly elections in MP said that the party and state government is working in tune of PM Modi’s vision to double the farm income by 2022. He added that an agriculture resolution was passed during the executive meet. Speaking on the sidelines of the meet, Chouhan said, the Modi government has been successful on every front be it improving irrigation facilities for farmers, interlinking of rivers or providing farmers with the soil health card.

