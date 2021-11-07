Eye on state polls, PM Modi kicks off BJP’s national executive meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off the BJP’s national executive meeting on Sunday to discuss organisational matters as well as its strategy for the upcoming assembly polls in five states.

The meeting, being held for the first time following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, will take place in a hybrid model with some attendees being present physically at the Delhi venue, while others taking part virtually.

Delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the NDMC Convention Centre to attend BJP’s National Executive Committee meeting pic.twitter.com/HI0jEpzVfQ — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2021

Delhi | Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda arrives at the NDMC Convention Centre for the party’s national executive meeting pic.twitter.com/BlaWSV8YeK — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2021

Modi will deliver the valedictory address at the BJP national executive, shaping the day’s agenda and formulating the party strategy on a variety of issues. Next, Nadda will deliver the inaugural address, following which party members will deliberate on pertinent national issues and customary agenda items, including the five assembly elections scheduled early next year.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP and national head of the party’s media cell Anil Baluni had said that the meeting, scheduled from 10 am to 3 pm in the NDMC convention centre, would be unique. “Keeping Covid in mind, the meeting will be hybrid and technology-enabled. We will have one platform in the national capital and all state capitals will have one venue each from where state leaders who are in the national executive Council will join in,” Baluni said.

Delhi | Uttar Pradesh CM and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath arrives at the NDMC Convention Centre for the party’s national executive meeting pic.twitter.com/0JCV9nKYvL — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2021

BJP reconstituted its national executive last month with 80 regular members, 50 special invitees and 179 permanent invitees.

Weighing on leaders’ minds will be the setback in the recent bye-elections: the BJP lost one Lok Sabha and three Assembly seats in Himachal where it is in power; in Karnataka, newly appointed Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai could not swing Hanagal Assembly constituency that falls in his home district; and its candidates were trounced in Rajasthan.

The meeting will also feature discussions on the upcoming Assembly polls. Elections in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, and Congress-ruled Punjab, are scheduled to be held early next year while Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh vote later in 2022.