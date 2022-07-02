BJP national executive likely to pass resolution on 2024 polls today

The BJP national executive, which is meeting in Hyderabad, is expected to pass a political resolution on Saturday, listing its plans, strategies and programmes ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, party leaders have said.

The discussions will begin with BJP national president J P Nadda’s opening remarks on Saturday afternoon. Party office bearers are already in a meeting to give final touches to the resolutions. An economic resolution detailing the Union government’s efforts to contain inflation, and meet the challenges in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic, crude oil price rise and the Ukraine-Russia war is also expected to be passed at the conclave.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is arriving in Hyderabad on Saturday and he will be present at the meeting throughout the two days. PM Modi will make the concluding remarks on Sunday and also address a public rally at Parade Ground afterwards.

With the BJP already launching a campaign to oust the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led TRS government, the political war between the two parties has intensified. On Saturday, the Telangana government issued a statement deputing a Cabinet minister to receive Prime Minister Modi while Chief Minister Rao will receive opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha, who is also visiting the state on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad city is awash with saffron flags and flex boards of Prime Minister Modi, Nadda and state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar. On the route to the venue of the Golkonda BJP national executive council, cut-outs of BJP chief ministers are placed along the roadside. There are big banners and flex boards with Home Minister Amit Shah’s photos on them. At the venue, there is an exhibition hall with the story of the state BJP, the role it played in the Telangana movement and pictures showcasing the culture and tradition of the state.

The ruling TRS too has not left any stone unturned to flaunt the chief minister’s clout with the party’s pink flags squeezed into every corner of the city to compete with the BJP’s saffron flags. The TRS has also placed huge banners welcoming Sinha.

The TRS had reportedly grabbed spots along the medians even before the BJP approached the local authorities seeking permission. BJP leaders said the Hyderabad corporation has levied heavy penalties on the state unit for placing the banners in different parts of the city. According to a BJP leader, the party has already paid Rs 55 lakh as penalties.