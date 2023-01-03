BJP national executive may endorse extension in J P Nadda’s term at Delhi meet this month

Amid the push in preparations for elections, the BJP national executive is to meet in the national capital for two days on January 16-17 and is likely to endorse an extension in party’s national president J P Nadda’s tenure, sources said.

“The focus of the two-day meeting will be the upcoming state elections this year and the next general elections. Another point of deliberations will be the campaign on India’s G20 presidency. As Naddaji’s term is getting an extension, the national executive is expected to endorse the leadership’s decision,” said a party leader.

Nadda’s three-year term as the national president ends by this month. Nadda is likely to lead the BJP till the next Lok Sabha elections are over, sources added. In the political resolution, the BJP’s performance in recently held Assembly polls and the functioning of the Central government will be the highlights.

Postponement of the organisational polls in view of the Assembly elections and the all-important Lok Sabha polls in 2024 may also come up for discussion at the meeting. According to sources, the process of internal polls in the party may begin after the Lok Sabha polls are over in April-May 2024.

Nadda’s predecessor and Home Minister Amit Shah too had got an extension to spearhead the party’s preparation for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. It was only after the parliamentary elections that the BJP’s organisational polls occurred and Nadda was elected unopposed with Shah joining the Union Cabinet during Narendra Modi’s second stint as Prime Minister.

Nadda, a seasoned organisational man, also shares warm ties with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leadership and enjoys Modi’s confidence. Many party leaders feel that he has maintained the organisational momentum and dynamism that the BJP was infused with under his predecessor. (With inputs from PTI)