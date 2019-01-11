BJP council meet LIVE updates: Two-day convention to focus on Modi government’s return

The BJP is ready to lay the final guidelines for thousands of party leaders for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with its two-day National Executive meeting at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Friday and Saturday. Around 12,000 workers from across the country are expected to gather for the event which will be inaugurated by party chief Amit Shah and concluded with an address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
After the recent Assembly election rout, the party, during the convention, is likely to focus on how to bring back the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. The saffron party had lost to the Congress in the three Hindi heartland states — Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Besides this, two resolutions, one on political issues and another on the economy, are also likely to be passed. The national convention will be attended by BJP national executive council members, national council members, all MPs, MLAs, MLCs, national office-bearers of all morchas among others.
Will Ram Temple issue be discussed in council meet?
Senior BJP leaders chose to remain tight-lipped on whether the Ram temple issue will find a mention in the meeting but some delegates said that the party may refer to it amid demands by Hindutva organisations, including its ideological parent RSS, for a law to construct a temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.
Political, economical resolutions likely to be passed
Two resolutions, one on political issues and another on the economy, are likely to be passed during the meeting. A highlight of the political resolution will be the BJP-led government’s achievements in the social sector, as the passage of the constitutional amendment providing 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections in the general category has boosted the party’s morale following poll defeats in the Hindi heartland.
BJP to analyse Modi government's achievements
During the two-day convention, themed ‘Abki baar phir Modi Sarkar’, BJP leaders are expected to discuss the Modi government's achievements in the last four-and-half-years and chalk out a strategy to defeat the Congress.
