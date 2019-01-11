Toggle Menu
BJP council meet LIVE updates: Two-day convention to focus on Modi government’s returnhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/bjp-national-executive-council-meeting-live-updates-narendra-modi-amit-shah-lok-sabha-elections-2019-5533013/

BJP council meet LIVE updates: Two-day convention to focus on Modi government’s return

BJP National Executive Meeting LIVE UPDATES: After the recent Assembly election rout, the party, during the meeting, is likely to focus on how to bring back the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

BJP National Executive meeting LIVE UPDATES: Around 12,000 workers from across the country are likely to gather at the event.
BJP National Executive meeting LIVE UPDATES: Around 12,000 workers from across the country are likely to gather at the event.

The BJP is ready to lay the final guidelines for thousands of party leaders for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with its two-day National Executive meeting at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Friday and Saturday. Around 12,000 workers from across the country are expected to gather for the event which will be inaugurated by party chief Amit Shah and concluded with an address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After the recent Assembly election rout, the party, during the convention, is likely to focus on how to bring back the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. The saffron party had lost to the Congress in the three Hindi heartland states — Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Besides this, two resolutions, one on political issues and another on the economy, are also likely to be passed. The national convention will be attended by BJP national executive council members, national council members, all MPs, MLAs, MLCs, national office-bearers of all morchas among others.

Live Blog

BJP's two-day National Executive Council meeting will begin today at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan. Get latest updates here

Will Ram Temple issue be discussed in council meet?

Senior BJP leaders chose to remain tight-lipped on whether the Ram temple issue will find a mention in the meeting but some delegates said that the party may refer to it amid demands by Hindutva organisations, including its ideological parent RSS, for a law to construct a temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

Political, economical resolutions likely to be passed

Two resolutions, one on political issues and another on the economy, are likely to be passed during the meeting. A highlight of the political resolution will be the BJP-led government’s achievements in the social sector, as the passage of the constitutional amendment providing 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections in the general category has boosted the party’s morale following poll defeats in the Hindi heartland.

BJP to analyse Modi government's achievements

During the two-day convention, themed ‘Abki baar phir Modi Sarkar’, BJP leaders are expected to discuss the Modi government's achievements in the last four-and-half-years and chalk out a strategy to defeat the Congress.

BJP set for mega meet in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan

The BJP is ready to set the tone for its campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with its two-day National Executive meeting at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan from today. Around 12,000 workers from across the country are expected to gather for the event which will be inaugurated by party chief Amit Shah and concluded with an address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Follow our live blog for all latest updates.

Pointing out that the reservation bill will be the biggest assembly of party workers in recent times, head of BJP’s media cell Anil Baluni said the workers will get “clarity on the message” the party wants to communicate to voters. “This is the first government that thought about forward castes in Independent India. So, this will be a major achievement for the party,” BJP national vice-president Prabhat Jha had told The Indian Express. Leaders said the Bill, which has been passed by both houses of Parliament and is expected to get the presidential nod soon, is expected to boost the party’s image among the upper caste support base that was dented due to the legislative intervention to strengthen the SC/ST Act.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 A sneeze of our Delhi leaders can bring us back to power in MP: BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya
2 Akhilesh, Mayawati likely to announce alliance for Lok Sabha polls tomorrow
3 LIVE updates: Will Gurmeet Ram Rahim be convicted in journalist murder case? Court to decide today