BJP Council meet LIVE UPDATES: Not one terror attack in India after 2014, says Sitharamanhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/bjp-national-executive-council-meeting-live-updates-narendra-modi-amit-shah-2019-lok-sabha-elections-5535120/
BJP Council meet LIVE UPDATES: Not one terror attack in India after 2014, says Sitharaman
BJP National Executive Meeting LIVE updates: The event was inaugurated on Friday by party chief Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is to conclude the executive meeting with his valedictory address today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the Bhartiya Janata Party’s (BJP) National Executive meeting at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan shortly. The two-day event, which began Friday, was organised with an aim to lay final guidelines for thousands of party leaders for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
On the second day, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the BJP National Convention said, “We have not had one major terrorist attack in this country after 2014. This government under the leadership of PM Modi has ensured one thing that there shall not be an opportunity for terrorists to disturb the peace.”
The event was inaugurated on Friday by party chief Amit Shah and the Prime Minister, who is to conclude the executive meeting with his valedictory address today.
Apart from the senior BJP leaders, the national convention is attended by BJP national executive council members, national council members, all MPs, MLAs, MLCs, national office-bearers of all morchas among others.
The party convention comes just weeks after the BJP suffered defeats in the Hindi heartland states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.
Live Blog
BJP's two-day National Executive Council meeting will conclude today with a valedictory address by PM Narendra Modi. Follow LIVE updates.
Amidst thundering applauds, UP CM Yogi Adityanath to address the crowd
UP CM Yogi Adityanath gets thundering applauds and chants of Jai Shri Ram as he gets up to address the crowd at Ramlila Maidan
Not one terror attack in India after 2014, says Sitharaman
"We have not had one major terrorist attack in this country after 2014. This govt under the leadership of PM Modi has ensured one thing that there shall not be an opportunity for terrorists to disturb peace," says Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the BJP National Convention.
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at BJP National Convention in Delhi: We have not had one major terrorist attack in this country after 2014. This govt under the leadership of PM Modi has ensured one thing that there shall not be an opportunity for terrorists to disturb peace. pic.twitter.com/qWehbpZkFd
On the second and final day of the National Convention, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari moved a political resolution, criticising Congress president for misleading the country.
On second day @nitin_gadkari moves political resolution, criticised Congress president for misleading the nation on PMModi @nsitharaman seconded, highlighted “not a whisper of corruption” in the Modi regime. @IndianExpress
Non-performance and corruption were features of previous govt: Nitin Gadkari
"Non-performance and corruption were the features of the previous govt. But after we came to power, good governance, ease of business&development has been delivered by Modi ji&our govt in 4.5 yrs as we promised in our manifesto," Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said.
Union Min Nitin Gadkari at BJP National Convention in Delhi:Non-performance&corruption were the features of the previous govt. But after we came to power,good governance,ease of business&development has been delivered by Modi ji&our govt in 4.5 yrs as we promised in our manifesto pic.twitter.com/9V9v4FK7PF
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah arrive at Ramlila Ground to attend the two-day BJP National Convention. Home Minister Rajnath Singh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, FM Arun Jaitley amd former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also present.
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah arrive at Ramlila Ground to attend the two-day BJP National Convention. Home Minister Rajnath Singh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, FM Arun Jaitley & former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also present. pic.twitter.com/SgIyqXdC4T
Amid cheers for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the “biggest well-wisher of farmers”, the BJP’s National Convention that began on Friday passed a resolution highlighting initiatives taken by the party-led government for the agriculture sector. Read more
Earlier, in his inaugural address at the convention, party chief Amit Shah said that the Lok Sabha polls will be a battle of two ideologies. He said his party stands for cultural nationalism and development of poor, while the rivals have come together merely for power.
Attacking the opposition's grand alliance, Shah said that it has no policy or programme and it neither has any nationwide influence.
In his hour-long address, Shah emphasised on a number of government's measures- especially those related to security, curbing corruption and welfare programmes for the poor and farmers- and attacked the Congress for the dare to target Modi on the issue of graft when its president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi are on bail in a "case of corruption".
Amidst thundering applauds, UP CM Yogi Adityanath to address the crowd
UP CM Yogi Adityanath gets thundering applauds and chants of Jai Shri Ram as he gets up to address the crowd at Ramlila Maidan
Himanta Biswa lists BJP's achievement for North-East states
Listing out BJP's achievement for NE states, the senior Assam minister also took a dig at Rahul Gandi saying, "He is feeding biscuits to his dog instead of listening to Assam woes."
Not one terror attack in India after 2014, says Sitharaman
"We have not had one major terrorist attack in this country after 2014. This govt under the leadership of PM Modi has ensured one thing that there shall not be an opportunity for terrorists to disturb peace," says Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the BJP National Convention.
Sitharaman urges party men to work with a resolve on ab ki baar phir Modi sarkar
Speaking on the political resolution, Nirmala Sitharaman urged party men to work with resolve on 'ab ki baar phir Modi sarkar '
Nitin Gadkari moves political resolution
On the second and final day of the National Convention, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari moved a political resolution, criticising Congress president for misleading the country.
Non-performance and corruption were features of previous govt: Nitin Gadkari
"Non-performance and corruption were the features of the previous govt. But after we came to power, good governance, ease of business&development has been delivered by Modi ji&our govt in 4.5 yrs as we promised in our manifesto," Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said.
PM Modi and Amit Shah arrive at Ramlila ground
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah arrive at Ramlila Ground to attend the two-day BJP National Convention. Home Minister Rajnath Singh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, FM Arun Jaitley amd former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also present.
What all happened on Day 1
Amid cheers for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the “biggest well-wisher of farmers”, the BJP’s National Convention that began on Friday passed a resolution highlighting initiatives taken by the party-led government for the agriculture sector. Read more