BJP Council meet LIVE UPDATES: Not one terror attack in India after 2014, says Sitharaman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the Bhartiya Janata Party’s (BJP) National Executive meeting at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan shortly. The two-day event, which began Friday, was organised with an aim to lay final guidelines for thousands of party leaders for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

On the second day, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the BJP National Convention said, “We have not had one major terrorist attack in this country after 2014. This government under the leadership of PM Modi has ensured one thing that there shall not be an opportunity for terrorists to disturb the peace.”

The event was inaugurated on Friday by party chief Amit Shah and the Prime Minister, who is to conclude the executive meeting with his valedictory address today.

Apart from the senior BJP leaders, the national convention is attended by BJP national executive council members, national council members, all MPs, MLAs, MLCs, national office-bearers of all morchas among others.

The party convention comes just weeks after the BJP suffered defeats in the Hindi heartland states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.