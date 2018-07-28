BJP national chief meets seers, visits temples in Allahabad

Amit Shah performs arti at the Yamuna bank in Allahabad on Friday. (Express photo) Amit Shah performs arti at the Yamuna bank in Allahabad on Friday. (Express photo)

BJP national president Amit Shah on Friday met with seers and ascetics in Allahabad, inspected Kumbh preparations and offered prayers at temples in the district. The Akhara Parishad, the apex body of ascetics in the country, besides several political leaders, have been of late strongly demanding that the name of “Allahabad” be changed to “Prayagraj”, with the grand Kumbh Mela slated for early next year. Shah, however, did not give any public statements.

On Friday, also Gurupurnima, Shah visited the Siddh Baba Maujigiri Mathh, the Panch Dashanam Juna Akhara and the Bade Hanuman mandir on the Yamuna banks. He then visited the All India Akhara Parishad’s headquarters at the Baghambari Mathh in the city.

Interview | Narendra Modi-led BJP is going to improve its performance in 2019, says Amit Shah

Earlier, chief of Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad, Narendra Giri, told The Indian Express, “We have been assured by the government, including the chief minister, that before the upcoming mela, Allahabad would be given its original name ‘Prayag’. We have been informed that all the preparations have been made and the name change would be done after a cabinet clearance.” On Friday, however, he could not be reached for comment. Earlier, the state cabinet had cleared Rs 5 crore to the four Akharas to upgrade infrastructure ahead of the Kumbh.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App