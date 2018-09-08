BJP national executive meet: Strategy for upcoming assembly polls, general elections on agenda

In the party office bearers meeting, it was discussed that party workers in coming days will approach nearly 22 crore beneficiaries of different schemes of NDA led Central and state governments. (Tashi Tobgyal) In the party office bearers meeting, it was discussed that party workers in coming days will approach nearly 22 crore beneficiaries of different schemes of NDA led Central and state governments. (Tashi Tobgyal)

Two days after several organisations of upper castes staged Bharat Bandh in protest of the restoration of key provisions in SC/ST Act, BJP chief Amit Shah started party’s national office bearers meeting after paying floral tribute at statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar in New Delhi. The office bearers meeting will be followed by party national executive meeting that will discuss the strategy for upcoming assembly elections of five states and Lok Sabha general elections.

Before starting office bearers meeting at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, Shah paid tribute to Ambedkar. BJP has given meeting venue place a theme of “Sadaiv Atal”, in the memory of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who passed away last month. Inside the venue premises, a hoarding reads Atal’s statement for Ambedkar: “The Constitution Dr Ambedkar has given to us, that is our greatest heritage.”

Also, another hoarding displays the “Panchteerth” that the government has developed as a tribute to Ambedkar. These panchteerths are important places related to Dr. Ambedkar’s life.

A party office-bearer after the meeting said that party chief Amit Shah in his address emphasised on strengthening of party organisation and increasing activities in view of Lok Sabha polls. He added that Shah also said that the opposition was creating propaganda and misleading masses but BJP will record victory in 2019 by winning seats more than 2014.

In the meeting, it was discussed that party workers in coming days will approach nearly 22 crore beneficiaries of different schemes of NDA led Central and state governments and will ensure that these beneficiaries turn up to cast their votes on polling day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with cabinet ministers and delegates from across the country will attend the national executive meeting that will begin at 4 pm at the same venue. As the party has turned to the legacy of Atal, videos and audio of his speeches and poetry are being played inside the venue.

