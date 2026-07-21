‘Cockroaches with termites’: Goa BJP vice-president’s gem amid Jantar Mantar protests

Sawaikar's post drew criticism from the Congress and Goa Forward Party, who demanded an apology from the BJP leader for using "disgraceful and dehumanising language."

Written by: Pavneet Singh Chadha
3 min readUpdated: Jul 21, 2026 01:03 PM IST
BJP vice-president Narendra SawaikarBJP vice-president Narendra Sawaikar (Photo/Facebook @Pramod Sawant)
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A day after protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party rocked the national capital, and a parallel demonstration was seen in Panaji’s Azad Maidan in Goa, the state’s BJP vice-president waded into a row by saying “cockroaches are with termites”.

In a post on X on Monday night, BJP vice-president Narendra Sawaikar said, “Cockroaches with the termites! Save the nation!”

Sawaikar’s post drew criticism from the Congress and Goa Forward Party, who demanded an apology from the BJP leader for using “disgraceful and dehumanising language.”

Sunil Kawthankar, working president, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC), said Sawaikar’s attempt to label young citizens protesting peacefully for their rights and future as ‘termites’ is an “insult to every democratic voice in our country.”

Also Read | ‘Will keep coming back’: CJP protester returns to Jantar Mantar from hospital

“I wish to remind him that the real termites are those who are hollowing out our institutions, weakening democracy, selling national assets, destroying the environment, and dividing people for political gain. It is the BJP that is eating away at the soul of India like a cancer. Goa’s youth are not termites, they are the conscience of the nation and our state,” he said.

Goa Forward Party student wing’s president Vrushank Gaonkar said, “We.. .the youth have the potential to change… and we are showing the resistance against all unfair activities happening in the country and in Goa. If we feel something is wrong, and it will affect our future, we have the right to speak up against it. This reference to us (students)… cockroaches, termites… it will not demotivate us. In fact, it will motivate us to raise our voices.”

However, South Goa MP Sawaikar, when contacted, said, “Just see my post on Twitter. It is still there. I am not referring to anyone as ‘termites’. I have said in the post ‘Cockroaches with the termites’. That’s all. Is there any reference to anyone? There’s nothing. Why someone wants to derive any inference from that? Therefore… someone must be feeling guilty about it. Is there any specific mention to anyone (in the post)? Termites are also as bad as cockroaches, right? In our house, both cockroaches and termites, if they enter… they demolish it… and just eat into it.”

Also Read | Can’t have sabka vishwas with tear gas and lathi

On Monday evening, hundreds of protesters gathered near the Miramar circle and held a candle-light solidarity march to Azad Maidan in Panaji. The protest was organised by Goa-based NGO ‘Uzwaad’.

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Amreen Shaikh, Secretary of ‘Uzwaad’, said, “Papers are being leaked. And those students who died (by suicide) due to (NEET) cancellation… the people responsible must face punishment and there has to be accountability. The Minister (Pradhan) must resign. The government should know that if we can give them power, we can also take back that power. And when we ask for accountability, we mean it.”

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Pavneet Singh Chadha
Pavneet Singh Chadha

Pavneet Singh Chadha is the Goa Correspondent of The Indian Express. His reporting focuses intensely on the state of Goa, covering major developments in politics, governance, and significant local events, which establishes his high degree of Expertise and Authority in the region. Expertise Geographic Expertise: As the Goa correspondent, Pavneet provides on-the-ground, comprehensive coverage of Goa's political, social, and cultural landscape, ensuring readers receive timely and localized insights. Key Coverage Focus: His recent work demonstrates deep investigative capabilities and a focus on high-impact stories, including: Investigative Reporting: Extensive coverage of complex events such as major incidents (e.g., the Goa nightclub fire), tracing the legal, political, and safety lapses involved. Government and Law Enforcement: Detailed tracking of police actions, deportations, and legal proceedings related to significant local cases. Policy and Governance: Reporting on the judiciary (e.g., Goa High Court flagging illegal structures) and the actions of government departments. He tweets @pub_neat ... Read More

 

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