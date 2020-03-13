BJP names third candidate from gujarat for rajya sabha polls

Narhari Amin left Congress in 2012 when the party denied him an assembly ticket. Express archive Narhari Amin left Congress in 2012 when the party denied him an assembly ticket. Express archive

The Rajya Sabha elections to four seats in Gujarat are set to see a contest between BJP and Congress after the former announced its third candidate for the elections, Narhari Amin, late Friday night.

A strong Patidar leader, Amin was a senior Congress leader for long and held the position of Deputy Chief Minister in Congress government in the past. He fell out with Congress in 2012 after the party denied him an assembly ticket.

Before this, BJP has already announced the names of Abhay Bhardwaj and Ramilaben Bara as its candidates. Whereas, Congress has named Bharatsinh Solanki and Shaktisinh Gohil as its candidates for the elections.

As per the current numbers in the Gujarat assembly, both BJP and Congress can win two seats each. However, with BJP fielding a third candidate, speculations are rife about defections in the Congress camp reminding one of 2017 hotly contested Rajya Sabha elections.

All the candidates are expected to file their formal nominations later today. Friday is the last day to file nominations.

The elections have been necessitated after the end of term of four Rajya Sabha members — Chunibhai Gohel, Shambhuprasad Tundiya and Lalsinh Vadodia from BJP and Madhusudan Mistry from Congress.

With decreased numbers in the assembly following assembly elections in 2017, BJP can retain only two of the Rajya Sabha seats with its current numbers.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd