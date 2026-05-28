BJP names new state chiefs for Delhi, Punjab and Haryana

The ruling BJP Thursday announced a major overhaul with new state chiefs in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, naming Hasrh Malhotra, Kewal Singh Dhillon, and Archana Gupta, respectively. Malhotra replaces Virendra Sachdeva in Delhi, while Dhillon succeeds Sunil Jakhar in Punjab. Gupta will replace Mohan Lal Badoli in Haryana.

Dhillon joined the BJP in June 2022, months after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept the Punjab Assembly elections by winning 92 of the 117 seats. A seasoned politician and popular industrialist from Barnala, Punjab, Dhillon had represented the constituency as a Congress MLA from 2012 to 2017 during the SAD-BJP alliance government in Punjab. He had also served as senior vice-president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee.