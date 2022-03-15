BJP names central observers for govt formation in 4 states

After its spectacular wins in the assembly elections, the BJP on Monday set in motion the process for formation of the governments by appointing senior Union ministers as observers in the states concerned to elect the chief ministers.

The BJP appointed its observers and co-observers to oversee the election of leaders for the legislature parties in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and former Jharkhand Chief Minister and party’s national vice-president Raghubar Das will oversee the process in Uttar Pradesh where the party returned to power with 255 seats, becoming the first party to retain power for a second term since 1985. Yogi Adityanath is expected to continue as the chief minister.

Yogi was in the national capital meeting the top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Shah, party president J P Nadda and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan — who was in charge of party’s electioneering in Uttar Pradesh — to discuss the government formation. On Monday, he also met Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

In Uttarakhand, where uncertainty deepened over who would be the chief minister in the wake of incumbent Pushkar Singh Dhami losing the election despite leading the party to a win, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi will supervise the election of a leader.

While a couple of names including Dhan Singh Rawat have been taking rounds, Dhami also continues to be a contender with a section of party leaders favouring him, said sources. The BJP won 47 of the 70 seats. “He really worked hard since July when he took over as the CM and led the party to this victory. You cannot ignore his role and hard work,” said a BJP general secretary.

A section of party leaders argued that the BJP could emerge as the clear winner due to the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, they said, had lifted the party’s campaign in the hill state, and Dhami cannot claim the post.

The party seems to be divided over Pramod Sawant continuing as the chief minister in Goa, where the BJP has won 20 seats, just one seat short of majority. Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Minister of State L Murugan will be the central observers in Goa. Party sources indicated that Sawant, who had launched a series of welfare schemes that helped the party to return with more numbers, has the strongest prospects in the race.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Law Minister Kiren Rijiju will be observers for the election of legislative party leader in Manipur. In the 60-member House, the party won 32. Although incumbent Chief Minister N Biren Singh led the campaign in Manipur, there are other claimants to the post. Thongam Biswajit Singh, who has had several rounds of meetings with the central leadership with his claim to the top post, continues his efforts to be the successor to Biren Singh. Konthoujam Govindas Singh, a former Congress state president who joined the BJP last year, is another contender for the post.