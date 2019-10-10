BJP MPs to head five Lok Sabha panels

BJP members have been appointed chairmen of five committees of the Lok Sabha. While Congress and YSR Congress members have been named chairmen of one committee each, members of one panel will elect their chairperson in due course of time.

The chairmen of various committees are as follows: Vinod Kumar Sonkar of BJP (Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh) for Committee on Ethics; Sunil Kumar Singh of BJP (Chatra, Jharkhand) for Committee on Privileges; Heena Gavit of BJP (Nandurbar, Maharashtra) for Committee on Empowerment of Women; Rajendra Agrawal of BJP (Meerut, Uttar Pradesh) for Committee on Government Assurances; Shyam Singh Yadav of BJP (Jaunpur, UP) for Committee on Papers Laid on the Table. Virendra Kumar of BJP (Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh) for Committee on Petitions.

Raghurama Krishnaraju Kanumuru of YSR Congress (Narsapuram, Andhra Pradesh) is chairman of the Committee on Subordinate Legislation. Ravneet Singh Bittu of Congress (Ludhiana, Punjab) is chairman of the Committee on Absence of Members.

The Committee on Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament will elect its chairperson in due course.