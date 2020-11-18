BJP MP’s granddaughter dies of burn injuries

Rita Bahuguna Joshi

The seven-year-old granddaughter of BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi died of burn injuries in Prayagraj on Tuesday. The child’s clothes caught fire on Monday evening while she was playing with diyas during the post-Diwali celebrations at her maternal house in Prayagraj, Joshi’s media adviser said.

Kiya was the daughter of Joshi’s son, Mayank, and had recently recovered from Covid. She had suffered 70 per cent burn injuries.

“On Monday evening, Kiya and two of her friends, who are of the same age, were playing with used diyas on the house terrace when one of them started lighting them. Somehow Kiya’s clothes caught fire. Since she was wearing a nylon dress, the fire spread quickly. The kids cried for help and Kiya’s maternal uncle, Ankur Vaishya, tried to remove the dress but could not as the clothes had stuck to her skin,” said Manu Kakkar, media in-charge to Rita Bahuguna Joshi.

While Kiya had gone to her maternal uncle’s home with her mother for Bhaidooj, the rest of the family were at the ancestral home on Minto Road.

“Ankur also suffered some burns. He managed to put Kiya in water. She was rushed to a nearby private hospital. She had sustained 70 per cent burns. Arrangements were made to airlift the child to Army Hospital in Delhi in the morning. However, Kiya died during treatment here in Prayagraj around 2 am,” Kakkar added.

