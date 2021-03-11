BJP MPs applaud PM Modi for leadership in handling Covid

The BJP parliamentary party, which met for the first time since March 17, 2020, applauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his government’s management of the Covid pandemic.

Addressing the BJP parliamentary party, the Prime Minister urged the MPs to put up tents near vaccine centres to provide services to those who are coming for vaccination against Covid. He asked the MPs to launch campaigns to counter vaccine hesitancy.

After the meeting, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said: “Prime Minister Modi also gave a clarion call to MPs to reach out to people in helping to carry out the vaccination drive. MPs should act as facilitators in the ongoing vaccination drive by arranging vehicles for citizens to take them to the vaccination centres, helping in making arrangements at the vaccination centres and other activities.”

“Prime Minister Modi also asked all public representatives to take part in the ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ to commemorate 75 years of Independence. The grand festival will be celebrated at 75 locations across the country for 75 weeks and will start from Sabarmati Ashram from March 12,” Joshi added.

The BJP MPs have been asked to organise programs at the important places of freedom struggle in their respective constituencies on Friday.

BJP President J P Nadda talked about the BJP’s election victories in the last one year and urged the MPs to work hard for the party’s victory in West Bengal and Assam and strengthen the party in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Prime Minister Modi and Joshi also reminded the MPs about the regular attendance of MPs during the session.

Modi, who praised the BJP leaders and workers for the repeated electoral wins across the country in assembly as well as civic polls, also told the MPs that the BJP receives “unkind treatment” in the media compared to the Opposition, said sources. “The Prime Minister said the eco system in the country is still such that they exaggerate the faults of the BJP and the electoral setbacks it receives whereas the Opposition, especially the Congress, always get a sympathetic approach,” said a party MP who attended the meeting.

One of the MPs who attended the meeting said that the PM cited the example of BJP losing Junagadh Municipal Elections in 2009 when he was Gujarat CM. The Congress had won 26 seats and the BJP 21 in the 51-member municipal council. “The Prime Minister said that the media made it out as if Modi had lost face in those elections. He pointed out that even now the media goes hammer and tongs if it’s anything negative for the BJP even after so many election victories and initiatives,” said the MP.