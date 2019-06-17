BJP MP Virendra Kumar sworn in as protem speaker of 17th Lok Sabha

BJP MP Virendra Kumar from Madhya Pradesh was sworn-in as the protem speaker of the Lok Sabha Monday by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Kumar will oversee the oath-taking of newly elected Lok Sabha members on Monday and Tuesday. His role will cease to exist as soon as a new speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha is elected on Wednesday.

The 65-year-old won the Lok Sabha election from Tikramgarh in Madhya Pradesh on a BJP ticket. This will be his seventh term as a member of Parliament. He was also a minister of state in the previous Modi government.

Earlier today, speaking ahead of the 17th Lok Sabha’s first session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “We are working to fulfill people’s aspiration. We value the opposition & their role. It’s a sign of a healthy democracy to have a strong opposition. I believe that our session will be more productive as opposed to previous times.”

The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha began on Monday, with the Narendra Modi-led government seeking to give a fresh push for the passage of various crucial bills, including the contentious Triple Talaq Bill. The Budget session of Parliament session will continue till July 26. A joint session of Parliament will be held on June 20 which will be addressed by President Kovind.