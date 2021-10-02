scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, October 02, 2021
MUST READ

BJP MP Varun Gandhi slams those glorifying Godse

Lok Sabha member Varun Gandhi's comments came amid "Nathuram Godse Zindabad" (long live Nathuram Godse) being among the top Twitter trends on the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: October 2, 2021 3:29:10 pm
varun gandhi"Those tweeting 'Godse zindabad' are irresponsibly shaming the nation," Varun Gandhi tweeted. (Express File Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Saturday lashed out at those who glorified Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse on the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, saying they are irresponsibly shaming the country.

“India has always been a spiritual superpower, but it is the Mahatma who articulated our nation’s spiritual underpinnings through his being & gave us a moral authority that remains our greatest strength even today. Those tweeting ‘Godse zindabad’ are irresponsibly shaming the nation,” Varun Gandhi, who is not related to Mahatma Gandhi, tweeted.

The Lok Sabha member’s comments came amid “Nathuram Godse Zindabad” (long live Nathuram Godse) being among the top Twitter trends on the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi.

A section of right wingers have often posted comments eulogising the man, who shot dead Mahatma Gandhi on January 30, 1948, especially on the days linked to India’s most famous freedom fighter.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 02: Latest News

Advertisement