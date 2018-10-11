MeToo movement: What if prestige of a man is soiled due to false complaint, asks BJP MP Udit Raj

BJP MP Udit Raj. (Express Photo/Amit Mehra/File) BJP MP Udit Raj. (Express Photo/Amit Mehra/File)

Days after terming the #MeToo movement raging in the country a “wrong practice”, BJP lawmaker Udit Raj Thursday again questioned what if complaints outing men for allegedly sexually harassing women proved wrong and the prestige of a man was destroyed.

Taking action or seeking resignation of an accused merely on a complaint of sexual exploitation means there is no need of police or the judicial system, he said.

Read | BJP MP Udit Raj: #MeToo movement in India is a wrong practice

“Considering oral or written complaint of the victim of sexual exploitation as a judgement and taking action or seeking resignation means there is no need of police or judicial system. What if the matter proves wrong and can the soiled prestige of a man be restored?” the BJP MP from northeast Delhi tweeted.

Earlier this week, Raj had termed the #MeToo movement in India a “wrong practice” and questioned the relevance of making sexual harassment allegations against anybody after 10 years.

The #MeToo movement has intensified in the country with more women recounting their experiences of sexual harassment in the entertainment and media industry.

Observing that one should go case-by-case, Raj had said there are several instances where women did this after taking money and then moved on to the next target.

However, he asserted, if someone has exploited a woman, the person should be “shot”.

The movement started after actor Tanushree Dutta alleged that Nana Patekar sexually harassed her on the sets of a movie in 2008. Since then, many women have come out in public to share their experiences of harassment.

