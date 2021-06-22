BJP MP Soumitra Khan calls for separate Jangalmahal state

BJP’s Bishnupur MP Soumitra Khan Tuesday spoke about the need for a separate state of Jangalmahal, days after the party’s Alipurduar MP John Barla said that north Bengal should be made a separate state or Union territory for its “proper development”. The remarks have come despite the BJP state unit’s position of not supporting division of West Bengal.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Matigara, Anandamoy Burman, on Tuesday reiterated the need for a separate state of north Bengal. “There are no jobs and no development in north Bengal. I am aware of the party stand. But the people of north Bengal want a separate state and as their representative it is my duty to highlight it.”

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Khan said, “For the life and livelihood of the people of the area, for jobs and development, we can raise the issue of a separate state for Jangalmahal. It is not against the state. Mamata Banerjee calls us outsiders…Birbhum, Burdwan, Durgapur, Asansol, Purulia Bankura, Bishnupur, Jhargram, Purba Medinippur, Paschim Medinipur and parts of Hooghly can be a separate state. John Barla has raised an issue of a separate state for north Bengal.”

However, the BJP state unit’s chief spokesperson, Samik Bhattacharya, said, “Our party’s stand is clear. We want development of Bengal keeping its geographical boundary intact. We are never for division of the state.”