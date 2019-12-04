BJP MP seeks details from DM: Who all donated land to AMU

A day after raising objection with the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) not celebrating the birth anniversary of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, who had donated land to set up the institute, BJP Aligarh MP Satish Gautam wrote to the District Magistrate on Monday seeking details of those who had contributed plot for the varsity.

Gautam said if the university celebrated the birth anniversary of its founder Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, then it should also celebrate the birth anniversary of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, who had given the land for the university.

The university administration, meanwhile, stated that seminars and other events are held in honour of other prominent personalities, including Raja Singh.

“The university authorities claimed that Raja Singh had contributed a small piece of land for the university. To verify this claim and also to know who else donated land for the university, I have written to the Aligarh District Magistrate (Chandra Bhusan Singh), who is also the district revenue officer, to provide those names after checking government records,” said Gautam.

He added, “I am raising this issue because Raja Singh’s contribution is no less than founder Khan. The university could be built only when land was provided to it. I raised this issue because the university needs to change the mindset and honour Singh too. The university is using double standards while honouring people’s contribution.”

“I will continue my fight till the university is not ready to celebrate the birth anniversary of the king and organise seminars,” said Gautam.

MP Gautam had earlier raised this issue while speaking on the 133rd birth anniversary of Raja Singh, which was organised at a park at Tasveer Mahal crossing in Aligarh on Sunday.

AMU Registrar Abdul Hameed said the university only celebrated the birth anniversary of its founder.

“We organise seminars to mark the birth anniversary of Singh and other donors regularly to honour their contribution,” said Hameed, adding that the university is spread on around 1,000 acre land.

Hameed added that the portrait of Raja Singh is installed inside the union hall on the campus.

When asked why this year the birth anniversary of Singh was not celebrated on December 1, Hameed said, “It was not organised because it was a Sunday. We used to organise seminars before or after the birthday.”

Last year, BJP leader Captain Abhimanyu had demanded that the Aligarh Muslim University be renamed after the Jat King, who had donated land to build the university.