Demolish Delhi’s Jama Masjid, hang me if idols are not found: BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj 

Stating that he expects the government to bring a law for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya just like Somnath Temple before the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sachchidanand Hari Sakshi alias Sakshi Maharaj Friday called for the demolition of Jama Masjid in Delhi.

In his address, the BJP MP from Unnao also said he be hanged if idols were not found below the staircase of Jama Masjid. He said that it was his first statement after he came to politics and he still stands by it.

“Main rajniti mein jab aya to mera pehla statement tha Mathura mein… Ayodhya, Mathura, Kashi ko choro… Delhi ki Jama Masjid toro, agar siriyon mein murtiyan na mile to mujhe fansi pe latka dena… Aj bhi main kayam hun..” (When I came to politics, my first statement was in Mathura. To leave Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi aside and demolish Jama Masjid in Delhi and if idols are now found below the staircase then I should be hanged. I still stand by this statement), Maharaj said.

He claimed that Mughals played with the sentiments of Hindus and constructed over 3000 mosques by demolishing temples. “Mugal kal mein Hinduon ke samman ke sath khilwar kiya gaya Mandir tore gaye..Masjiden banayei gayi, 3000 se jyada..” (During Mughal era, people played with the honour of Hindus and demolished temples and mosques were constructed, over 3000.), he added.

Saying that the BJP remains clear about the construction of the temple in Ayodhya, Maharaj called on Congress president Rahul Gandhi, BSP chief Mayawati and SP president Akhilesh Yadav to make their stand clear on the issue.