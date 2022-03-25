BJP MP Roopa Ganguly breaks down in Rajya Sabha over Birbhum violence

BJP MP Roopa Ganguly on Friday broke down in Rajya Sabha while addressing the wave of violence in Bengal’s Birbhum district, where eight people were burnt to death. During the Zero hour, the MP called the incident a case of mass murder and asked for President’s rule in the state.

“We demand President’s rule in West Bengal. Mass killings are happening there, people are fleeing the place…the state is no more liveable,” she said.

She went on to accuse the West Bengal government of “protecting the murderers”. “There is no other state where govt kills people after winning elections. We are human beings. We don’t do stone-hearted politics,” she told ANI.

The Rajya Sabha proceedings were briefly adjourned during the morning session following an uproar over Ganguly’s comments. Members of the TMC protested, with some of them trooped in the Well of the House. Treasury benches members too raised counter-slogans.

Amid the uproar, Deputy Chairman Harivansh, who was presiding over the session, adjourned the proceedings for about 25 minutes till 12.10 pm, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court transferred the case to the CBI and directed it to submit its preliminary report on April 7 when the matter will be heard again. The court directed the state government “to extend full cooperation to CBI in carrying out the further investigation”.

The violence in Birbhum broke out following the murder of 38-year-old TMC deputy pradhan of Barsal Gram Panchayat, a resident of Bagtui village. His death sparked off a chain of events that led to at least eight houses in the area being attacked and set on fire, resulting in eight deaths, including that of women and children.