BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi’s granddaughter dies of burn injuries sustained on Diwali

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi’s granddaughter died after sustaining serious burn injuries on Diwali night. The six-year-old girl’s clothes reportedly caught fire while playing with oil lamps along with other children.

According to a news report, she was rushed to a private hospital with 60 per cent burns on Monday night. She passed away early on Tuesday morning before being airlifted to Delhi for further treatment. She was the only child of Joshi’s son Mayank.

Joshi is a Lok Sabha MP from Prayagraj. She previously served as the state cabinet minister.

