BJP MP asks for Presidential Rule in Jharkhand after ECI order on official

With the Election Commission ordering the Jharkhand government to remove an official from his current post for registering a false case against him, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey asked for the official to be sacked and the imposition of Presidential Rule in the state.

After Dubey complained that the Deoghar district administration had registered five cases against him with “malafide intention” in connection with the Madhupur assembly by-election earlier this year, the Election Commission earlier this week ordered that the Jharkhand government remove the deputy commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri from his current posting and initiate disciplinary proceedings against him.

Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha, Dubey said the official had registered cases against him saying he had violated model code of conduct six months after the elections. He has warned the members that in future any government in power can impose cases alleging violation of the MCC any time. “Imagine, what kind of a grave problem it can create in democracy? Election was in April but the cases registered were in October-November. If it does not stop here, any MP or MLA can face cases like this in future,” he said.

Dubey said he was moving a privilege notice against the officer in the Lok Sabha. Jharkhand is governed by Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha – Congress coalition government.

“My appeal is that there should be Presidential Rule in Jharkhand and the officer should be sacked immediately,” Dubey said.

Five FIRs were filed against Dubey, the Lok Sabha MP from Godda, by the Deoghar district administration at five different police stations on October 23 in connection with alleged violation of the model code of conduct during the Madhupur assembly bypoll in April. Dubey had challenged the FIRs and approached the ECI on October 26, complaining against the Deoghar administrator.