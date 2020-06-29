scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 28, 2020
BJP MP Pragya Thakur hits out at Rahul Gandhi: ‘Son of a foreigner can’t be a patriot’

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: June 29, 2020 2:11:38 am
pragya thakur, pragya thakur remark on rahul gandhi, rahul gandhi congress, sonia gandhi, bjp mp pragya thakur Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur. (Source: File/Lok Sabha screengrab)

Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BJP member of Parliament from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur Sunday said a person “born to a foreigner can’t be a patriot.”

Videshi mahila ke garbh se paida hua vyakti rashtrabhakt ho hi nahi sakta (A person born out of the womb of a foreigner woman can’t be a patriot),” she said, adding that Chanakya had said that only the son of the soil can protect the motherland.

She further questioned the patriotism of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son saying patriotism can’t be expected from someone who has citizenship of two nations.

In the past, Thakur has glorified Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, as a patriot drawing rebuke from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

