BJP MP Pragya Thakur hits out at Rahul Gandhi: ‘Son of a foreigner can’t be a patriot’

Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur. (Source: File/Lok Sabha screengrab) Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur. (Source: File/Lok Sabha screengrab)

Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BJP member of Parliament from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur Sunday said a person “born to a foreigner can’t be a patriot.”

“Videshi mahila ke garbh se paida hua vyakti rashtrabhakt ho hi nahi sakta (A person born out of the womb of a foreigner woman can’t be a patriot),” she said, adding that Chanakya had said that only the son of the soil can protect the motherland.

She further questioned the patriotism of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son saying patriotism can’t be expected from someone who has citizenship of two nations.

In the past, Thakur has glorified Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, as a patriot drawing rebuke from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.