BJP leader Pragya Thakur interrupts DMK MP’s remarks on Godse, triggers row

During a debate Wednesday in the Lok Sabha on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, DMK leader A Raja cited a statement of Nathuram Godse on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi. Raja said Godse admitted he had nursed a grudge against Gandhi for 32 years, and killed him because he believed in a particular philosophy. This statement triggered an angry reaction from BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur. Her statement, however, was not taken on record.

Advertising

While the Opposition members protested her remark, BJP members persuaded Thakur to sit down.

In May this year, during campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections, Thakur had referred to Godse as a patriot, triggering a huge row.

Responding to a remark by Kamal Haasan that Godse was “free India’s first extremist”, Thakur had said: “Nathuram Godse was a deshbhakt, he is and will remain a deshbhakt. Those calling him a terrorist should instead look within. They will be given a befitting reply in this election.” After a massive backlash, Thakur had apologised, saying her statement was “absolutely wrong” and she had “a lot of respect” for Mahatma Gandhi.

Advertising

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had then said he “would never be able to fully forgive Thakur for insulting Bapu”.

“The statements that have been made about Gandhiji or Nathuram Godse are very bad and very wrong for society. Although she has sought an apology, I will never be able to forgive her completely,” PM Modi had said in an interview to a TV channel.

Pragya Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case, won the Lok Sabha election from Bhopal. She was recently appointed to a Parliamentary panel on defence led by Defence minister Rajnath Singh.