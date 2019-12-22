‘SpiceJet crew misbehaved with me’: BJP MP Pragya Thakur files complaint over seat allotment

BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur (File Photo) BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur (File Photo)

BJP Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur filed a complaint against SpiceJet, accusing the airline crew of misconduct and refusing to allot the seat she had booked.

Thakur submitted her complaint to the Bhopal Airport Director on Saturday.

“I informed the authorities that the SpiceJet crew had misbehaved with me. This has happened once before as well and this time I was not even given the seat which was booked by me,” Thakur told news agency ANI.

Anil Vikram, Airport Director, Bhopal said an enquiry into Thakur’s complaint is underway. “We will seek information from SpiceJet and their crews about the incident with the MP in details because SpiceJet has their own rules and regulation for such kind of incident,” he told ANI.

SpiceJet is yet to respond the allegation.

The BJP MP was in news recently for her remark praising Nathuram Godse in the Lok Sabha. The BJP subsequently removed Thakur from the consultative committee on defence and barred her from attending its parliamentary party meetings for the winter session. She apologised twice on the floor of the House for her remarks, saying she did not refer to Godse.

