BJP MP Nishikant Dubey faces flak from within his own party over ‘CIA link’ remarks on Biju Patnaik

Nishikant Dubey recently alleged that Biju Patnaik was a “link” between the US government, the CIA and Jawaharlal Nehru during the 1962 Chinese conflict. (File Photo)

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s comments on former Odisha chief minister Biju Patnaik were condemned by his party colleague Baijayant Panda, who said on Monday that casting aspersions on Patnaik’s patriotism is “fantastical and patently ludicrous”.

Panda, who is a national vice president of the BJP and an MP from Odisha’s Kendrapada, called Biju Patnaik one of the greatest patriots of modern India. Disapproving of Dubey’s remarks, Panda said such attacks were “unworthy, uninformed and totally unacceptable”.

“Biju uncle was a towering personality, not just Odisha’s tallest leader of his era, but among the leading lights of the nation. National pride burned deep in his veins, and he dedicated his life to liberating India and uplifting Odisha. He did that as a pilot, industrialist, political leader, and global trouble-shooter. His heroic missions, diplomatic and defence initiatives all contributed to strengthening our fledgling republic,” Panda said in a post on X.