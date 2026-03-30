BJP MP Nishikant Dubey faces flak from within his own party over ‘CIA link’ remarks on Biju Patnaik

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s comments on former Odisha chief minister Biju Patnaik were condemned by his party colleague Baijayant Panda, who said on Monday that casting aspersions on Patnaik’s patriotism is “fantastical and patently ludicrous”.
Panda, who is a national vice president of the BJP and an MP from Odisha’s Kendrapada, called Biju Patnaik one of the greatest patriots of modern India. Disapproving of Dubey’s remarks, Panda said such attacks were “unworthy, uninformed and totally unacceptable”.
“Biju uncle was a towering personality, not just Odisha’s tallest leader of his era, but among the leading lights of the nation. National pride burned deep in his veins, and he dedicated his life to liberating India and uplifting Odisha. He did that as a pilot, industrialist, political leader, and global trouble-shooter. His heroic missions, diplomatic and defence initiatives all contributed to strengthening our fledgling republic,” Panda said in a post on X.
Baijayant Panda’s father, Bansidhar Panda, a noted industrialist in Odisha, had close ties with Biju Patnaik. Though he started his political career in the BJD — the party formed following the death of Biju Patnaik — Baijayant Panda quit the party in 2018 and later joined the BJP ahead of the 2019 general elections.
Dubey, who represents the Godda parliamentary constituency in Jharkhand, recently alleged that Biju Patnaik was a “link” between the US government, the CIA, and Jawaharlal Nehru during the 1962 Chinese conflict. The remarks triggered a row and drew widespread condemnation.
Taking a dig at Dubey earlier on Monday, Biju Patnaik’s son and former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik said the BJP MP needed some “mental health doctors’ attention”.
Hotelier and former Union minister Dilip Ray, who had been one of Biju Patnaik’s close confidantes, also criticised Dubey’s remarks. Ray was recently elected to the Rajya Sabha with support from the BJP. He said reducing Biju Patnaik’s “extraordinary contribution” to India and Odisha to loose and sensational political remarks was both unfair and deeply disrespectful.
Taking to X, Ray said Patnaik’s life was a testament to courage, sacrifice, vision, and uncompromising patriotism. “One may debate history, governments, or decisions taken in complex and difficult times, but no one has the right to question Biju Babu’s nationalist spirit, his integrity, or his unwavering commitment to India,” he said.
Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Dubey sought to clarify his statement, claiming that he had not levelled any allegations against Biju Patnaik and that he simply referred to him while targeting the Nehru-Gandhi family. Dubey called Biju Patnaik a tall freedom fighter and claimed that the Jan Sangh and the BJP had stood by him even when the Congress did “injustice” to him.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram