Tharoor’s conduct ‘incorrigible’, violated IT panel’s ‘confidentiality’: BJP MP ups the ante in letter to Speaker

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and BJP’s Nishikant Dubey

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who had sought removal of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor as the IT panel chairman over the Facebook row, has now written to Speaker Om Birla accusing Tharoor of “violating the confidentiality clause again”. He also appealed to consider nominating him to some other committee.

Pointing out that Tharoor’s tweet on Sunday questioning the corporates about the “funding” to the television channels, Dubey said Tharoor has “compromised the Confidentiality Clause” given in the Speaker’s Direction for the parliamentary panels.

Since the conduct of Dr. Tharoor has now become incorrigible, I – being a public representative for the third consecutive time – feel pained and, therefore,requested speaker @ombirlakota ji to kindly consider nominating me to some other Committee . pic.twitter.com/BIYiYLDnH1 — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) October 19, 2020

The IT panel, reconstituted recently and Tharoor was re-appointed as its chairman, is looking into the fake Television Rating Points scam after the Mumbai police said that their investigation revealed three news channels manipulated the numbers in their favour.

“Since the conduct of Tharoor has now become incorrigible I – being a public representative for the third consecutive term – feel pained and therefore, to request your goodself to kindly consider nominating me to some other committee so that I would once again be able to participate in the deliberations of the Parliamentary Committee in an effective manner,” Dubey, MP from Jharkhand wrote in his letter to the Speaker.

In a series of tweets, Tharoor had questioned the corporates for giving their advertisements to certain channels. “Should such reputable companies be financing hate through ads on RepulsiveTV?: Raymonds, MuthootGroup, Jio, MaxBupa, Kent, AirIndia, Star Health Insurance, Nissan, Dabur, Mahindra, Amazon, Samsung, Sony, Maruti, Nerolac, Toyota. Can they find the moral courage to be like Parle?

Should such reputable companies be financing hate through ads on RepulsiveTV?: Raymonds, MuthootGroup, Jio, MaxBupa, Kent, AirIndia, Star Health Insurance, Nissan, Dabur, Mahindra, Amazon, Samsung, Sony, Maruti, Nerolac, Toyota. Can they find the moral courage to be like Parle? — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 18, 2020

“These are no better since they pay for news on TimesNow: Cadbury, Toyota, Hyundai, Nerolac, Birla Group, Amul, Skoda, Mercedes, Ceat, Samsung, Bluestar, HDFC, Sony, TCS. They “fund the toxicity, the hatred and bigotry, which our news channels spew 24×7,” Tharoor had said.

Dubey also took exception to Tharoor’s referring to Republic TV as “Repulsive TV”. “It is also an abject display of truant behavior on the part of Dr Tharoor to abusively call the Republic TV as Repulsive TV ‘ and also making unsubstantiated insinuations and rant against various reputable Companies / Entities like Raymonds, Air India, Maritu, Dabur, etc.,” Dubey wrote in his letter.

Since the conduct of Dr. Tharoor has now become incorrigible, I – being a public representative for the third consecutive time – feel pained and, therefore,requested speaker @ombirlakota ji to kindly consider nominating me to some other Committee . pic.twitter.com/BIYiYLDnH1 — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) October 19, 2020

During the committee’s last tenure, Dubey had written to the Speaker seeking Tharoor’s removal from the post of chairperson alleging that Tharoor had been running affairs of the committee in a “thoroughly unprofessional manner and to serve his political agenda of spreading rumours and defaming” BJP and its members.

The controversy erupted after Tharoor summoned the Facebook seeking an explanation on The Wall Street Journal report which stated that a senior public policy executive of Facebook “opposed applying hate-speech rules” to at least four individuals and groups linked with the BJP even after they were “flagged internally for promoting or participating in violence”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd