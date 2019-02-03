BJP MP Minakshi Lekhi on Priyanka Gandhi: Main point in her CV is that she is Mrs Vadra

Questioning Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s political credentials, Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Saturday said that the main thing about her is that she is Mrs Vadra.

Advertising

“She is Mrs Vadra, did you forget? There are many women who take care of their families, husband and children, also look good but what is their political CV, please ask that. And the main thing that comes in her CV is Mrs Vadra. I don’t want to say anything more than this,” Lekhi said while answering on a question about Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s entry into active politics.

The Congress had recently appointed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra the General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) ahead of the national elections due a couple of months away.

Lekhi was in Vadodara to address the students of MS University at the National Youth Summit organised by the Faculty of Law.

Hailing the Interim Budget, Lekhi said that it has been a holistic budget keeping everyone is mind. “In the last five years, the tax has never been increased but the tax slabs have been pushed to accommodate more people under the non-tax payers’ group. The budget is holistic for young entrepreneurs, farmers and people from every category,” Lekhi said.

Advertising

She also reacted to Rahul Gandhi’s contention over Rs 6,000 per annum to be transferred to the bank accounts of farmers. “The joke is on them. They have forgotten how much money they have spent on farmers. In 10 years, the UPA government has given only Rs 52,000 crore which totals to Rs 5,000 crore a year,’ she said.