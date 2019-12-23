BJP MP, his son booked over OBC certificate

BJP MP from Guna KP Yadav defeated Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia in the recent general election. BJP MP from Guna KP Yadav defeated Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia in the recent general election.

An FIR has been registered against BJP MP from Guna K P Yadav and his son for allegedly procuring a OBC certificate by concealing his income. Yadav had defeated former union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in the general election.

The FIR was registered under sections 420, 120 b, 181 and 182 of IPC at Kotwali Police Station in Ashok Nagar district. Inspector P P Mudgal told The Indian Express that the police have started investigation.

Last week, the Ashok Nagar administration had cancelled the OBC certificate of Yadav and his son, after it emerged that his income was in excess of Rs 8 lakh.

Sub-divisional Magistrate Brijbihari Srivastava told The Indian Express that an OBC certificate is issued only to applicants whose income is less than Rs 8 lakh. The MP’s son was issued the certificate because the parliamentarian gave a declaration that his annual income is Rs 5 lakh. He said the certificate was cancelled after a complainant submitted details of Yadav’s income.

Yadav member blamed the discrepancy in income on his staff. He said his son did not use the certificate to seek any reservation benefit, neither did he use it. He said his daughter’s application shows income earned by him and his wife crossing the creamy layer ceiling.

Yadav had said he himself wrote to the SDM when the discrepancy came to his knowledge. He accused former Union minister Scindia of being behind the action, saying the ‘maharaja’ has not been able to reconcile himself with his defeat by a commoner.

During campaigning, the BJP leader had played up the fact that Scindia belongs to the erstwhile ruling family of Gwalior to contrast it with his modest background. He alleged that the administration was after him because there is a Congress government in the state, and said the OBC certificate has nothing to do with his election because Guna is a general seat.

