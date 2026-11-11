Facing mounting criticism over his remarks that farmers work for only three months a year and spend the remaining nine months playing cards, consuming gutka, drinking alcohol and smoking cannabis, BJP MP from Rewa Janardan Mishra issued an apology on Wednesday, saying he had no intention of insulting farmers and that his comments had been distorted.

The controversy erupted after a video of Mishra’s speech at a Govardhan Puja programme in Mauganj district on Monday went viral. Addressing a gathering of farmers, the BJP leader was purportedly heard suggesting that farmers had become accustomed to a comfortable lifestyle and no longer worked as hard as they did in the past.

He purportedly went on to make remarks about how farmers spent the rest of the year, drawing criticism from farmers’ organisations and the Congress.

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In the viral clip, Mishra is heard saying: “Today’s farmer works for three months, while the remaining nine months are spent playing cards, consuming Rajshree (gutka), bottle (liquor)… and chanting ‘Jai Bhole’.”

The remarks drew criticism from the Congress and farmer organisations. The National Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh demanded that Mishra apologise publicly. Some farmers also approached the police, seeking the registration of an FIR against the BJP MP.

The organisation’s Mauganj district president, Narendra Singh, questioned the claim that agricultural work lasted only three months, pointing out that farmers remain occupied with sowing, weeding, irrigation and harvesting, followed by preparations for the next crop. He also highlighted the challenges of protecting crops from stray cattle and arranging fertilisers and seeds.

Congress leader Rahul Raj also slammed Mishra’s remarks, describing them as the “height of a regressive mindset and shamelessness” and questioning how a public representative could make such “sweeping remarks”.

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According to party sources, senior BJP leaders reprimanded Mishra over the comments, which drew criticism for targeting a community the party has consistently sought to project as central to its political agenda.

In an apology video issued on Wednesday, Mishra said he had gone to the Harkari Gaushala in Mauganj district for Govardhan Puja and was discussing farmers’ problems and the condition of villages with those present. He said he belonged to a farming family himself and was well aware of the difficulties farmers faced, their economic hardships and their family problems.

“I’m also from a farming family. I am well acquainted with the difficulties of farming, the problems of farmers and their requirements, and how farmers can be made more prosperous. I understand their family problems and economic difficulties and how villages can be developed in a better environment,” he said.

Mishra maintained that his speech had been taken out of context. But he acknowledged that his choice of words could have hurt farmers and apologised.

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“If any farmer brothers have been hurt by my statement or speech, which has been presented in a distorted manner, I apologise for that. I had no intention of insulting anyone or causing mental distress to any farmer brother,” he said.

He also sought to reaffirm his association with the farming community, saying he had always stood shoulder to shoulder with farmers and would continue to fight for their cause. “If my presence is required in the future, I will certainly be ready to struggle alongside farmers to resolve their problems. Whatever efforts I could make for them, I have made, and I will continue to do so,” he said.