Rising Muslim population responsible for increase in rapes, murders: BJP MP

BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar, Hari Om Pandey. (ANI)

A day after BJP MLA Surendra Singh said that Hindus should have at least five children to save Hindutva, another party leader sparked a fresh controversy by saying incidents of rape and murder are rapidly increasing due to the growing Muslim population in the country.

Senior BJP MP Hari Om Pandey said, “The menaces such as of terrorism, rape, sexual harassment prevailing in India is only because of the rising Muslim populations. If one looks closely, there is a rapid increase in the percentage of Muslim populants since the time of Independence.”

The lawmaker from Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkar Nagar asserted that a new country like Pakistan will be formed out of India if the government failed to take measures to curb the rising Muslim populace.

While suggesting a bill in this regard in the Parliament, Pandey said, “I believe that a bill on population control must be introduced in the Parliament in order to save India from another dreadful partition.” The MP added that failure to adopt measures to curb the growth would result in unemployment and stagnant economic growth.

On Thursday, BJP MP from UP’s Bariya, Surendra Singh courted controversy when he said that Hindus will become a minority if there is “no balance” in population control. “Children are god’s blessing… Hindu population should increase. I believe Hindu couples should have at least five children,” Singh told The Indian Express.

