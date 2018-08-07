Follow Us:
Monday, August 06, 2018
BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao alleges fund diversion in Andhra Pradesh, govt denies charge

The TDP said that Rao was making wild allegations without knowing the meaning of PD accounts, and Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board Vice-Chairman C Kutumba Rao said the government was ready for inquiry in the matter.

By: Express News Service | Hyderabad | Published: August 7, 2018 3:51:35 am
Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu, BJP, GVL Narasimha Rao, TDP, corruption, Indian express In its 2016-17 report, CAG observed that Rs 53,039 crore was transferred through 58,418 PD accounts. (Illustration by: C R Sasikumar)

BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao has alleged that the ruling TDP credited Rs 53,039 crore in the personal deposit (PD) accounts of officials of state departments, of which there is no record of expenditure or submitted bills have not been shown to CAG.

Quoting the CAG report of AP, Narasimha Rao has claimed that the TDP government was involved in a scam like 2G and Commonwealth Games, amounting to Rs 53,039 crore through 58,418 accounts. Alleging that the TDP government diverted the funds for other purposes, he said, “I demand a CBI inquiry and dare CM N Chandrababu Naidu to write a letter to the Centre and seek a CBI inquiry.”

Kutumba Rao said the MP had incorrect information. “The number of PD accounts with AP government is about 24,000 only. I categorically deny that funds were diverted or misused…” he said.

In its 2016-17 report, CAG observed that Rs 53,039 crore was transferred through 58,418 PD accounts.

Finance Minister Y Ramakrishnadu said, “Narasimha Rao is lying to create a sensation and mislead people of AP.”

