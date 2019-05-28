Toggle Menu
BJP MP Giriraj Singh supports Baba Ramdev’s remark on population control

While addressing the media in Haridwar Sunday, Baba Ramdev said it was important to ensure that the country’s population does not exceed 150 crores in the next 50 years.

Coming out in support of Baba Ramdev, the BJP MP thanked the yoga guru for raising voice on population control legislation.

Union minister and firebrand BJP MP from Begusarai, Giriraj Singh, on Tuesday endorsed Yoga guru Baba Ramdev’s statement on population control whereby voting rights and other government services should be made unavailable to third or higher children.

Coming out in support of Baba Ramdev, the BJP MP thanked the yoga guru for raising voice on population control legislation. Taking to Twitter, Singh further said that population control laws are necessary for the growth and development of the country.

Known for his controversial remarks, Union minister Giriraj Singh defeated CPI’s Kanhaiya Kumar in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections by a margin of over 4.22 lakh votes. The union minister has on many occasions come out in support of population control. In December 2018, Singh advocated for a law to control population as it was becoming an impediment for social harmony and development of the country.

While addressing the media in Haridwar Sunday, Baba Ramdev said it was important to ensure that the country’s population does not exceed 150 crores in the next 50 years. “This is only possible if we enact legislation denying voting rights to the third or higher children of a parent. Such children should also be denied the right to contest elections and other government services,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Besides this, the Yoga guru also called for an absolute ban on cow slaughter to “reduce the conflict between cow smugglers and gau rakshaks (vigilantes)”.

