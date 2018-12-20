BJP MP Dr Sanjay Jaiswal: ‘Kamal Nath an outsider in MP… shouldn’t make such divisive remarks’

Dr Sanjay Jaiswal, BJP MP from Bihar’s Pashchim Champaran constituency, on Wednesday raised the issue of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath commenting on “outsiders” stealing local jobs in the Lok Sabha. He spoke to Deeptiman Tiwary on the issue:

You raised the issue of Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath’s statement that outsiders were stealing local jobs. What is your objection to the statement?

Kamal Nathji is a member of Parliament and like all of us he has taken oath as “We the people of India” and yet he goes to MP and says that companies hiring people from UP and Bihar will be denied government benefits. Kamal Nath is himself an outsider. He is from Kanpur in UP. Even Sachin Pilot is from UP and he is now Deputy CM in Rajasthan. When people embrace outsiders as their own, Kamal Nathji should not make divisive statements.

You also indicated that Kamal Nath stole the rights of a local leader to the CM’s chair.

Kamal Nath is an outsider. So if according to him outsiders should not have equal rights in MP, then he is the first one to snatch the rights of local people. Come to think of it, everyone is an outsider in the Mahakaushal region depending on how far you want to look. It was part of the Gondwana empire.

Several leaders make such statements time and again. How do you see these statements in totality?

There are two issues here. One is the issue related to acquisition of land and industrialisation. If an industry is being set up after acquiring a thousand acres of land and there is a demand for providing employment to local people, then there is nothing wrong with that. But when you say you would not let outsiders work in your state then that is not good. Now, if an industry is set up in Chhindwara (Kamal Nath’s constituency), will people of Indore be counted as locals? So how far are you going to stretch it?

Why do you think Kamal Nath made that statement?

It’s very simple. Kamal Nath knows that he will not be able to provide employment to the youths in his state. So instead of arriving at an industrial policy that will create jobs, he is making such statements to mislead people. This would also be counterproductive for industrialisation. No industry would work with such caveats that it cannot hire outsiders.

But Shiv Sena, your NDA ally, survives on similar politics in Mumbai. What is your opinion on that?

Everyone is free to work in any part of the country. There is no debate on that. If any party or politician makes a statement which is of the nature that Kamal Nathji has made, it is unconstitutional and I oppose it.